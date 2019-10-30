Shehu Sani Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Border Closure

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns over the supposed benefits of the closure of Nigeria’s land borders.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker in the past had expressed support for the border closure policy.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Advocates For Restructuring Of Nigeria

However, in a new post, the former lawmaker expressed that the profits made from the ban on the importation of rice will be spent on importing petroleum products.

See his posts below:

