Shehu Sani Shades FG Over Plans To Setup Toll Gates On Federal Roads

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has shaded the federal government over plans to set up toll gates on federal roads across the nation.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Recall that on Wednesday, the minister Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola announced plans to return toll gates on federal highways in the country.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker made jest of the plan as he expressed that the government is more concerned about making money instead of repairing potholes on roads.

See his tweet below:

0

