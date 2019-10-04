Shehu Sani: What Death Of Ogbomosho Tortoise Means For Nigeria

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, has said that the death of famous tortoise, Alagba, reflects the spirit of resilience and endurance in Nigeria.

Alagba, who resided in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, died at the age of 344 on Thursday.

Its death was confirmed to newsmen in Ogbomoso on Thursday by the private secretary to the monarch, Toyin Ajamu.

The former lawmaker expressed that the death of the Sacred creature is a message to the host country.

