Shehu Sani: What Death Of Ogbomosho Tortoise Means For Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, has said that the death of famous tortoise, Alagba, reflects the spirit of resilience and endurance in Nigeria.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Alagba, who resided in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, died at the age of 344 on Thursday.

Also Read: 344-Year-Old Tortoise ‘Alagba’ Dies In Ogbomosho

Its death was confirmed to newsmen in Ogbomoso on Thursday by the private secretary to the monarch, Toyin Ajamu.

The former lawmaker expressed that the death of the Sacred creature is a message to the host country.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Alagba, Shehu Sani, Soun Of Ogbomosho
0

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History: 21st March

hazard tops premier league goals and assist

Eden Hazard Sets Premier League Record This Season

Jobless Husband Beats Pregnant Wife For Failing To Remit Her Monthly Salary

Meningitis: Association of medical doctors call local vaccines

Amazing !!!! 322 Kirikiri inmates register for WASSCE

Buzzing Today: Upon hearing the news of the death of MMM founder, see what Nigerians are saying

‘You Can’t Like Bobrisky More Than Jesus’ – Uche Maduagwu Slams Tonto Dikeh

Ubi Franklin

Don’t Let Motivational Speakers Lead You Into Trouble: Ubi Franklin

5 Things You Are Most Likely Going To Find In A Typical Nigerian Christian Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *