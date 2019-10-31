Shirtless Male Stripper, Tuoyo Straddles Lady Inside Pool (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video clip shows Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tuoyo, who is also a male stripper, straddling a lady inside a swimming pool at the Kraks house party.

Tuoyo and the lady
Tuoyo and the lady

The reality star had donned a black transparent outfit to the event but he wasn’t sporting any shirt while he was in the pool.

The second edition of the exclusive annual event tagged Freaky Friday was organized by Tobi Baker’s elder brother, Femi, and it took place in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

