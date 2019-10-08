Shoot Anybody That Blocks My Convoy: Nigerian Governor

David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor, has ordered his security details to shoot anybody that blocks his convoy, adding that it is within the purview of the law even if the person dies.

He made this call while narrating how his convoy was blocked by mourners at a wake keep in the state on Friday night.

His words:

“Yesterday night, I was coming back by 12 midnight. Of course, I had to stop over at the college to inspect projects, but when we got to Onicha, they blocked the road.

“Even with the litany of army and the police and everything, they did not even want to open the road. Then I said they should arrest all of them, but most of them ran away. I think they even took a gun of an army officer.”