Shoot Anyone That Blocks My Convoy: Governor Tells Security Aides

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered his security attachment to shoot anyone who blocks his convoy, Premium Times reports.

According to the governor, even if such gunshot leads to death, it is still within the law.

The Ebonyi governor made the declaration on Saturday while recounting how his convoy was blocked Friday night by mourners at a wake-keep in the state.

According to reports, Umahi’s convoy was blocked along Onicha Road in Onicha Local Government Area of the State while returning to the state capital from his Uburu, Ohaozara hometown.

The governor also noted that his security aide lost his military rifle at the scene, he said while receiving some guests at the State Executive Chambers in Abakaliki on Saturday.

“Yesterday night, I was coming back by 12 midnight. Of course, I had to stop over at the college to inspect projects, but when we got to Onicha, they blocked the road.

“Even with the litany of the army and the police and everything, they did not even want to open the road. Then I said they should arrest all of them, but most of them ran away. I think they even took a gun of an army officer,” he said.

“So the Chairman of the Local Government, the House of Assembly members and coordinators, they are working very hard and the SSA on Security, they are all there to sort it out.

“But I say, all of them will go to prison. So they have to identify them, bring them here and we will prosecute them to show an example,” he said.

“Next time the ADC should order for a shoot. It is very illegal to block the governor. And if anybody is killed in the course of that, it is allowed in the law.

“And it is not me that is the problem, it is the common man, nobody should be oppressed…,” the governor said.

“And I want it to be announced that henceforth, no wake-keep should go past 10 p.m. If you must pass 10 p.m., take written permission from the chairman of the local government, and both the chairman and the person that requested will be held responsible if any problem occurs.

“This should be widely circulated and properly announced. My problem is not that they blocked the governor, but my worry is supposing that it was a smaller person that was passing, who had no army and police, they would have robbed the person.”