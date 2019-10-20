Shout Out To Pastor Wilson For Teaching Guys How To Give Head: Nigerian Ladies

by Amaka

A group of Nigerian ladies made a now viral video appreciating controversial Pastor Wilson David for teaching guys how to lick a woman’s honeypot.

The Nigerian ladies and Pastor Wilson David
The ladies showered praises on the married pastor over his ‘Supernatural Head Giving Abilities’ in leaked sex tape, while adding that they are jealous of his wife.

Information Nigeria recalls the pastor, who reportedly had sex with one of his female church members, is currently making headlines for a now viral video of him speaking in tongues while performing oral sex.

Watch the video below:

0

