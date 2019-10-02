Shove Every Plan To Rig Bayelsa Guber Election: APC Warns PDP

Yekini Nabena, the deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, has said that the plans of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Bayelsa State and its outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson to rig the upcoming governorship election will fail.

Nabena made this known during a news conference Wednesday in Abuja while advising the PDP to do away with any plan to disrupt the election scheduled to hold on November 16.

He also reacted to the violence that took place on Monday in the state capital, Yenagoa, which was prompted by the removal of the state Assembly Speaker.

“As witnessed in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly violence, the PDP administration is already arming thugs and deploying the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election.

“With the popular APC candidacy of David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Governor Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP. No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans.

“The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leanings.

“Before the 2019 general elections, I had called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to probe the illegal activities of the state security outfit. Operation Doo Akpo is no longer a crime-fighting outfit but now a political tool assisting Governor Dickson and chieftains of PDP to rig elections. The security outfit must be proscribed and disbanded for the safety and security of the state.

“We cannot allow the governor for the sake of his selfish politics, undermine and rubbish the works of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure lasting peace and security in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta. Governor Dickson should also be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the coming election.”