Simi Confirms Pregnancy Rumours; Shows Off Baby Bump (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has confirmed the pregnancy rumours that have been flying around for months on her Instagram page.

Simi
Simi

The singer got married to husband and fellow singer, Adekunle Gold in the early part of this year in a low key fashion.

In a new post, the singer while confirming the pregnancy, expressed that it cannot be hidden again.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3mUBxTpaDS/?igshid=1cxvohwksqhs1

