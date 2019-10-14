Simi Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump (Photos)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to her Instagram page to stylishly show off her growing baby bump on her official Instagram page.

Simi
Nigerian singer, Simi

The singer, who got married to Nigerian highlife singer, Adekunle Gold at a private ceremony, seemed like she wanted to keep the news a secret but the cat has been let out of the bag as the pregnancy signs are becoming visible.

Simi captioned the photos:

“When you suck belle, but belle don’t suck you back; can two work together except they agree?

Read Also: “90% Of Ladies Have Nothing To Offer In A Relationship Than Sex: Tiwa Savage

See her full post below:

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, simi
0

You may also like

Tiwa

‘Even if you think your mama na weak vessel I will celebrate her on your behalf’ – Tiwa Savage Fires At Follower

#BBNaija: Daddy Freeze Rooting For Miracle.., Noble Igwe asks why, He Replies

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Officially Opens His Multi-Million Mansion In Imo

Twitter user gets jammed after saying Nigerian men based in Nigeria are ugly

Music star Davido celebrates 26th birthday with all-white dinner party (Photos, Videos)

Tiwa Savage on a codine diet in a night club (Video)

Beautiful 18-year-old AAU medical student dies mysteriously after complaining of slight headache

Beverly Osu Dazzles On Cover Of Toast Magazine

Chris Attoh And Damilola Adegbite Expecting Their First Child + Postpone Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *