Simi Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to her Instagram page to stylishly show off her growing baby bump on her official Instagram page.

The singer, who got married to Nigerian highlife singer, Adekunle Gold at a private ceremony, seemed like she wanted to keep the news a secret but the cat has been let out of the bag as the pregnancy signs are becoming visible.

Simi captioned the photos:

“When you suck belle, but belle don’t suck you back; can two work together except they agree?“

