Singer Adekunle Gold Challenges Fans Calling Him ‘Nigeria’s R. Kelly’

by Michael
Nigerian RnB Singer Adekunle Gold has challenged the narrative building up on social media that he is Nigeria’s R. Kelly.

The singer did not appreciate being likened to American RnB singer R.Kelly and he responded when a follower told him he looks like the American singer.

The singer who was recently nominated on several categories for the upcoming headies awards replied the fan by just simply saying “God forbid”

The fan tweeted: “Our own R. Kelly. U Sha look like him maybe cos of Ur hairdo sha,”

The RnB singer then replied to him saying ‘God forbid’

See The Tweets Here:

Adekunle Gold responds to claims he is "our own R.Kelly"

