Singer Adele Sparks Dating Rumour With Rapper Skepta

by Temitope Alabi
Skepta, Adele
Skepta, Adele

British singer Adele, 31, is reportedly dating Skepta,37, following the end of her marriage to husband Simon Konecki.

Adele and Skepta have reportedly been in touch and have gone on dates since Adele’s marriage to her ex Simon Konecki ended in April.

Read Also: Adele Finally Files For Divorce From Husband, Simon Koneki

According to The Sun, Adele was at Skepta’s 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London just two weeks ago.

A source revealed to the publication: ‘Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

‘They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.’

‘They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.’

Adele has a son, Angelo, with Simon while Skepta whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr became a father in November.

 

Tags from the story
Adele, Simon Koneki, Skepta
0

You may also like

‘Bishops to be held accountable for sexual abuse cover-ups in their jurisdictions – Pope Francis

WCQ2018: Gernot Rohr expresses fear over Zambia youngsters

Author of “Eze goes to school” is dead

Abayomi Shogunle

Police Advise Ladies On How To Avoid Being Killed By Serial Killer In Hotel

Chelsea move to second with a win over Newcastle

287 pharmacies shut down in Kogi State

Senatorial tussle: Ngige wins as Electoral Tribunal Dismisses Dora Akunyili’s Petition

Chelsea target Arsenal midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

US Climate Change Envoy Visits Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *