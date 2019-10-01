Singer Adele Sparks Dating Rumour With Rapper Skepta

British singer Adele, 31, is reportedly dating Skepta,37, following the end of her marriage to husband Simon Konecki.

Adele and Skepta have reportedly been in touch and have gone on dates since Adele’s marriage to her ex Simon Konecki ended in April.

According to The Sun, Adele was at Skepta’s 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London just two weeks ago.

A source revealed to the publication: ‘Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

‘They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.’

‘They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.’

Adele has a son, Angelo, with Simon while Skepta whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr became a father in November.