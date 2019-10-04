Singer, Dr. Sid Celebrates One Year Of ‘No Smoking’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nigerian singer, Dr. Sid, took to his twitter handle to reveal that he has stopped smoking for a year.

Dr. Sid
Dr. Sid

Following the footsteps of his music boss,  Don Jazzy, celebrated his smoking free anniversary some weeks ago.

Also Read: Nigerian Music Producer, Don Jazzy Pleads With FG To Legalize ‘Cannabis’

The singer expressed that he is really his happy to share the milestone with his followers. See his tweet below:

