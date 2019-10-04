Singer, Dr. Sid Celebrates One Year Of ‘No Smoking’

Veteran Nigerian singer, Dr. Sid, took to his twitter handle to reveal that he has stopped smoking for a year.

Following the footsteps of his music boss, Don Jazzy, celebrated his smoking free anniversary some weeks ago.

The singer expressed that he is really his happy to share the milestone with his followers. See his tweet below: