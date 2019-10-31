Singer Maj Flaunts Her Curvy Body In Halloween Costume

Nigerian singer Maj has joined in on Halloween celebration as she just shared new photos of herself looking every inch stunning.

The K20 Entertainment singer wowed in new photos that saw her channelling an amazon warrior in one and simply exuding major African beauty in the other.

The ‘Remember’ crooner captioned the photos;

Blessed be she, who is Bold, Powerful and Magnificent…I identify as an Amazon.

This is coming days after the singer was accused of stealing a friend’s boyfriend with a PS4 gift.

See photos below and share your thoughts with us;