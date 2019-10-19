Singer Mayorkun Announces His 3 Days Festival, ‘Tmol Fest’

Mayorkun has announced that come December he is bringing back his “The Mayor Of Lagos Fest.”

The singer used all social media platform to share this message revealing that the festival would be a 3-day packed event starting from the 13th of December through to the 15th of December, 2019.

The Lagos one of the festival will be held at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.

This concert is a follow-up to Mayorkun’s “TMOL Concert”held at the Federal Palace Hotel last year.