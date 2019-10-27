Singer Mayorkun Shares Reasons Why African Marriages Do Not Work

by Temitope Alabi
Mayorkun
Nigerian Singer Mayorkun

Nigerian artiste Mayorkun believes he knows what may have caused the end of so many marriages in Nigeria.

According to the singer, couples who do not want their love story to end in shambles need to understand that despite having welcomed kids, they need to still be romantic towards each other.

Read Also: Ycee, Omoni Oboli, Mayorkun Congratulate Davido On New Born Baby

He went on to advise that couples need to keep things sexy between themselves as this will further aid and strengthen the love they share.

The video has since caused a stir online as so many people have taken to his page to share their thoughts.

View this post on Instagram

Why African and Nigerian marriages don't last- Mayorkun

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Tags from the story
Marriage dissolution, Mayorkun
0

You may also like

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim’s mother burnt to death in fire incident

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim’s mother burnt to death in fire incident

Women’s Basketball World Cup: Nigeria defeat Argentina, set to battle Greece for quarter-final slot

Nigerian Airforce To Increase Recruitment Of Personnel To 2,500 Per Year

9 Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn’t Ignore

Bisi Alimi writes open letter to Nigerian women, tells them to be ‘bold & assertive’

Police arrests two guards for duping their boss

‘Welcome to the club’ – Femi Fani-Kayode congratulates his wife as she gets political appointment

Back To Prison: Court Reserves Bail Ruling Of Fani Kayode

Mom And Uncle Strangle 6-Year-Old To Death After The Little Girl Caught Them In Bed Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *