Singer Mayorkun Shares Reasons Why African Marriages Do Not Work

Nigerian artiste Mayorkun believes he knows what may have caused the end of so many marriages in Nigeria.

According to the singer, couples who do not want their love story to end in shambles need to understand that despite having welcomed kids, they need to still be romantic towards each other.

He went on to advise that couples need to keep things sexy between themselves as this will further aid and strengthen the love they share.

The video has since caused a stir online as so many people have taken to his page to share their thoughts.