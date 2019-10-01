Singer Sound Sultan, Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Sound Sultan, Farida
Sound Sultan, Farida

Nigerian singer Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasiare are today celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The veteran singer has taken to Instagram to share a lovely photo of himself and his beautiful wife and penned a message alongside.

Read Also: You Just Crossed My Mind, Keep Resting In Paradise Sound Sultan

He wrote: ’10 years of PURE HAPPINESS AND REAL LOVE .with you @faridafasasi it has always been organic happiness. Thank you for being yourself and for being my backbone .keeping me looking young and vibrant. Make sure your marriage sweet pass your wedding .. Happy wedding Anniversary #10yearsaboo’

Farida Fasasi, Sound Sultan
0

