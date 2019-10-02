Slay Queen Strips To Curse Ex-Boyfriend For Leaking Her Sex Tape (Video)

A Ghanaian slay queen, Farida went unclad on her Facebook live to rain curses on her ex-boyfriend for allegedly leaking her sex tape.

The lady, who was speaking in her dialect, mentioned the name of her ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Brown.

Farida then went to her room to take off her clothes, dragging her bum on the floor to solidified her curses by pouring libation and breaking an egg.

Reports claim she wished death upon her ex-boyfriend for disgracing her on social media when she has done nothing wrong to him.

Watch the video below: