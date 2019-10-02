Slay Queen Strips To Curse Ex-Boyfriend For Leaking Her Sex Tape (Video)

by Amaka

A Ghanaian slay queen, Farida went unclad on her Facebook live to rain curses on her ex-boyfriend for allegedly leaking her sex tape.

Farida
Farida

The lady, who was speaking in her dialect, mentioned the name of her ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Brown.

Farida then went to her room to take off her clothes, dragging her bum on the floor to solidified her curses by pouring libation and breaking an egg.

Reports claim she wished death upon her ex-boyfriend for disgracing her on social media when she has done nothing wrong to him.

Read Also: Mike Becomes New Head Of Head; Wins N1M Cash, Trip To Mauritius (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Farida, ghana
0

You may also like

Activities put on hold in Onitsha as Biafra celebrates 17th anniversary

Nurses, Pharmacists, others declare indefinite Nationwide strike at Federal Hospitals

Checkout Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo Harvesting Yam At Her Aso Rock Residence

UN Charges Nigerians To Seek Peace

Femi Fani-Kayode invited for questioning by the Nigeria police for criminal defamation

Vice Principal impregnates 16 year old girl

The viability of Ruga is dependent on its acceptance by the host communities - Shehu Sani

Shehu Sanni Reacts As UBEC Chairman And Daughter kidnapped, Driver Killed

How Witchcraft Killed 7-Year-Old Daughter – Man, 60

You Cant Probe How I Spent Bailout Funds, Fayose Tells Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *