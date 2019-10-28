Small Doctor Furious After A Man Bashed His Porsche At Lagos Airport (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Small Doctor got really upset after a man accidentally bashed his N25m Porsche Cayenne at the Lagos airport.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Penalty’ crooner acquired the car in December 2018 immediately after he was released from jail.

On-lookers and passers-by had to beg the street hip-hop artiste before he could be pacified.

The man, who hit the car, was allegedly at fault but he was remorseless and this angered the singer the more.

A now viral video shows the furious singer in a black shirt engaging in an argument and threatening to involve the police.

Watch the video below:

