Smiles As EFCC Arrests Mompha (Video)

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

The video of a popular Instagram big boy, Mompha, smiling as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) arrests him has hit the internet.

In the video, the Dubai based big boy was asked to walk slowly like a rich man and not like a poor man while carrying a small bag believed to contain valuables.

He was then asked to take photographs amid smiles while holding some luxurious wristwatches.

He was arrested by the EFCC in Lagos state on October 18th over alleged fraud.

Watch the video below:

