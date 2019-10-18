Smoking Weed Doesn’t Make You Cool: Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘ has dropped another controversial tweet on his Twitter handle which reads: ‘Smoking doesn’t make you cool.’

The statement is controversial because the singer is known for always flaunting his weed on social media or could it mean that he is about to quit???

The singer quickly rose to prominence following his running legal battle with Officials of the EFCC.

His words:

‘Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool.’

