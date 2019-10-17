‘Smoking Weed Doesn’t Make You Cool’ – Naira Marley

by Michael
Naira Marley
Nigerian Rapper Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has stirred Nigerians up again with his recent Twitter post.

The rapper who came into limelight after his controversial comment about Internet fraud has come again to say that smoking weed doesn’t make one cool.

READ ALSO – “Smoking Loud Makes Me Stay Happy” – Naira Marley

He had earlier hinted that Nigerians should pray for ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys rather than condemn them.

After his comment, he went viral and have remained that way.

Information Nigeria recalls that he had also said smoking loud makes him happy and now he has hinted that ‘Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool’

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Meet The Lucky Fan Who Won Duncan Mighty’s Car Gift

See The Tweet Kelis Liked About Ex-Husband Nas And Nicki Minaj’s Relationship

Here Is What Basketmouth And Okon Lagos Have To Say About Psquare’s Viral Fight Video

‘Remove All Pics Of My 12-12-12 Concert’ – Kanye West

Meet This 21 Years Old Man And His Hot Mama (Photos)

Seyi Shay Sparkles As She Cosies Up To Don Jazzy In Ghana

‘You’re trash if your car doesn’t have functioning brake lights’ OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi says

TOP 10 RICHEST ARTISTS IN AFRICA by FORBES And CHANNEL O

“I and Davido will grow old together” — Chioma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *