‘Smoking Weed Doesn’t Make You Cool’ – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has stirred Nigerians up again with his recent Twitter post.

The rapper who came into limelight after his controversial comment about Internet fraud has come again to say that smoking weed doesn’t make one cool.

He had earlier hinted that Nigerians should pray for ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys rather than condemn them.

After his comment, he went viral and have remained that way.

Information Nigeria recalls that he had also said smoking loud makes him happy and now he has hinted that ‘Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool’

See His Post Here: