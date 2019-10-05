Social Media Erupts As Regina Daniels Slaps Her Mum (VIDEO)

Social media is currently reacting after Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, slapped her actress mum, Rita Daniels, in a movie titled ‘The enemy I know.’

In the movie, Rita Daniels played the role of a maid in the house of Regina Daniels and she got the hot slap after she mistakenly poured a hot tea on the latter.

Reacting to the movie scene, notable Nigeria such as Tunde Ednut has said the task of slapping one’s mum is not an easy one, not even for the sake of make-believe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions;

