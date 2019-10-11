Social Media Has Made Policing In Nigeria More Difficult: IGP Adamu

The inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu has said that the major problem the police in the country is facing is social media.

According to the police boss, it has become very difficult for them to do their job because of social media.

Adamu said this on Friday while speaking at the end of a workshop on police public relations officers of the 36 states and federal capital territory in Agulu, Anambra state.

“Things are no longer the same; technology has changed the terrain, especially in communication, and today, we have several means of communication,” he said.

“Social media can make or mar your job. As police public relations officers, your job is to polish the image of the police; so, you must be acquainted with the various means of communication.

“You do not only have the print and electronic media to contend with, but also, social media.

“Policing is made difficult by social media; so, you have to be up and doing and be acquainted with the use of social media.

“You can use social media to your advantage, and it can also be used against you by mischief makers.”