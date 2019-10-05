Social Media On Fire As M.I Abaga Schools Vector In Diss Track

It appears Nigerians social media have unanimously agreed that rapper M.I Abaga is Africa’s number 1 following a reply to diss by colleague Vector Da Viper’s real name, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun.

M.I Abaga upon release of his song ‘The Viper’, which he says isn’t a diss track but a lesson, unarguably schooled Vector whom he kept referring to Lanre and son and has set Twitter on fire.

“The Viper” is a response to Viper’s diss to M.I, who he titled “The Purge”.

Read Also: Vector Teams Up With Other Rappers To Release Diss Track Aimed At M.I Abaga (Audio)

See how Nigerians on social media are reacting

Vector has been jealous and hating on M.I since day 1. Vector finally took a shot and released a Diss track throwing primary school yabs like " Height". M.I gave him his reply but with class. He adviced him. He gave him a reality check. He layed everything down well #TheViper — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) October 5, 2019

This Generator is Vector M.I come begin Dey drag am,drag am 😭😭😭 #TheViper pic.twitter.com/2X4v41OGsN — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) October 5, 2019

M.I waited patiently for "World teachers day" so he can school vector properly. A king. I Stan.#TheViper — Deacon Tolu⛪ aka OKO TOSIN OMO OPE 1 (@Bams_Jnr) October 5, 2019

The only thing wey pain me for that M.I and vector diss na say e call am ‘Lanre’ like say na him born am 😭😭😭 #TheViper — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) October 5, 2019

MI just told Vector “You should look up to me I’m your Pale, I’m happy my son is taller doesn’t mean you shouldn’t Dobale Chale” on #TheViper and I can’t help but Stan him hard 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/f5myj8zbK5 — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 5, 2019

MI really came to destroy vector on this reply 🔥#TheViper pic.twitter.com/6MCIEwXqvf — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) October 5, 2019

I'm screaming yooo, M.I ABAGA 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Short black boy just bodied that your MCM that screams "onduh" Now this is how you make a diss track, not that weak ass shit vector and those other unnamed clowns recorded.

The Chairman has spoken.#theviper pic.twitter.com/Q6ruxQ3QkY — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 5, 2019

Mi is petty.

I haven't heard Vector's first diss but guy…. MI dissed Vector's unborn children, dissed his earning prowess and schooled him properly in making money. This is the content we signed up for.

MI has resurrected Hip hop in Nigeria again.#TheViper — LEO PR (@LeoinAbuja) October 5, 2019