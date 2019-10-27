Social Media On Fire As Wizkid Grabs Tiwa Savage’s Bum On Stage (VIDEO)

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are currently trending on social media after the male singer grabbed the latter’s bum and planted a kiss on her during a recent show in France.
Since the video broke out, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to react.
Watch the video below;
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage french kissed at Wizkid’s headlined concert in Paris. pic.twitter.com/AtGrMVSPGD
What Nigerians are saying:
Everybody come and seee ooo… TIWA & WIZKID have started kissing in Public…
This is the content i fucking signed up for 😋PDA pic.twitter.com/CTXI7U7p3D
This video of Wizkid french kissing Tiwa Savage on stage at Starboy Fest in Paris is the most iconic thing you’ll see today 😄pic.twitter.com/0mhMHvFW9H
Okay Wizkid is definitely on a wave with Aunty Tiwa. Mans most likely smashed too! 😭
See how he grabbed that butt on stage!!! Jeezzz!!!!
I’m taking Best Friend applications guys! (Must be Female please🙄)
This is the Tiwa savage they are comparing to Yemi Alade? 😂😂
Somebody’s mother kissing and allowing a man in an open serious relationship with his baby mama to squeeze her ass on stage 🤦
The desperation to trend and stay relevant is real.#starboyfestparis pic.twitter.com/NoL2HDblAE
