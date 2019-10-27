Social Media On Fire As Wizkid Grabs Tiwa Savage’s Bum On Stage (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on stage
Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on stage

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are currently trending on social media after the male singer grabbed the latter’s bum and planted a kiss on her during a recent show in France.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Goes Completely Braless On Instagram (PHOTOS)

Since the video broke out, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to react.

Watch the video below;

 
What Nigerians are saying:

Tags from the story
tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police rapes nine year-old girl

Nigeria is in a state of Coma – Nyesom Wike

President Buhari To Attend UN Congress

DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah again

Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau, Makes The List Of Most Powerful Muslims In The World Again

Champions League qualification is our trophy – Arsene Wenger

Boko Haram members arrested in Ekiti State

Welder rapes and impregnates 13 year-old girl

138 suspected drug dealers arrested by the NDLEA in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *