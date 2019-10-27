Social Media On Fire As Wizkid Grabs Tiwa Savage’s Bum On Stage (VIDEO)

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are currently trending on social media after the male singer grabbed the latter’s bum and planted a kiss on her during a recent show in France.

Since the video broke out, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to react.

Watch the video below;

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage french kissed at Wizkid’s headlined concert in Paris. pic.twitter.com/AtGrMVSPGD — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) October 27, 2019



What Nigerians are saying:

Everybody come and seee ooo… TIWA & WIZKID have started kissing in Public… This is the content i fucking signed up for 😋PDA pic.twitter.com/CTXI7U7p3D — WHAYASAY (@iamwillsteel) October 27, 2019

This video of Wizkid french kissing Tiwa Savage on stage at Starboy Fest in Paris is the most iconic thing you’ll see today 😄pic.twitter.com/0mhMHvFW9H — S P L O O F E E K (@sploofeek) October 27, 2019

Okay Wizkid is definitely on a wave with Aunty Tiwa. Mans most likely smashed too! 😭 See how he grabbed that butt on stage!!! Jeezzz!!!! I’m taking Best Friend applications guys! (Must be Female please🙄) — Peng Man 🔥 (@mjjuniormodel) October 27, 2019