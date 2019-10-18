Social Media Users Expose Bobrisky For Being Deceitful About Her Cars (Video)

Popular Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has been caught in a web of lies and her followers didn’t hesitate to expose her.

The transgender had shared a video via Instagram flaunting her three car keys — Range Rover, Benz and Lexus —alongside her N600k iPhone 11 and some money.

Bobrisky captioned the video:

“Only me three cars . I’m one of the people that cause hold up in Nigeria. Just imagine three cars for one person… while some have 6,5,4. Anyways five fans will join my luxury home for dinner on SUNDAY…. let me know if you are interested let me host you. Don’t forget you are going home with thanks for coming… you are coming to a big girl house “.

However, two of her followers were quick to spot that something was not right with one of the car keys.

According to social media users, the alleged Lexus key happens to be a fireman generator key.

See the post below: