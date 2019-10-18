Social Media Users Expose Bobrisky For Being Deceitful About Her Cars (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has been caught in a web of lies and her followers didn’t hesitate to expose her.

Bobrisky
Controversial Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky

The transgender had shared a video via Instagram flaunting her three car keys — Range Rover, Benz and Lexus —alongside her N600k iPhone 11 and some money.

Bobrisky captioned the video:

“Only me three cars . I’m one of the people that cause hold up in Nigeria. Just imagine three cars for one person… while some have 6,5,4. Anyways five fans will join my luxury home for dinner on SUNDAY…. let me know if you are interested let me host you. Don’t forget you are going home with thanks for coming… you are coming to a big girl house “.

However, two of her followers were quick to spot that something was not right with one of the car keys.

According to social media users, the alleged Lexus key happens to be a fireman generator key.

Read Also: “The Best Part Of My Body Is My Vagina” – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Followers attack #Bobrisky for being deceitful

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Ini Edo flaunts her dangerous curves in new Snapchat video

“I no send anybody, I go repeat cloth tire” – Efe

Nigerian comedian, Ushbebe shares new photos of his baby boy

Nicki Minaj Assures Meek Mill Of Her Love On His Birthday.

AY celebrates eight million social followers

ShoeCity Gives Beverly Osu, Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes On Her Birthday

Stupid fool!!! Worry about actresses that go to Dubai to have men poo in their mouths - Tonto Dikeh slams AGN chairman

“Stop Asking Jesus For new boobs, the one he gave you is perfect” – Nollywood actor replies Tonto Dikeh

Popular Pastor spends over N4.3 Billion on New Mansions, Shows off Luxury Cars (Photos)

Kizz-Daniel

Kizz Daniel Reacts To Rumors Of Him Impregnating A Fashion Stylist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *