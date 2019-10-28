Sola Sobowale, King Of Boys Wins At AMAA 2019 (See Full List Of Winners)

The 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

AMAA 2019 kicked off with a red carpet at about 5PM at the Landmark Event Centre on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Actress and producer, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya and comedian, Funnybone served as the hosts of the 15th edition of the AMAAs.

Below are the winners of each category:

1. Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

Julius Amedume – Rattlesnakes (WINNER)

2. Best Diaspora Short Film

Bail (UK) (WINNER)

3. Best Diaspora Documentary

My Friend Fela (Brazil) (WINNER)

4. Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Hero (Trinidad and Tobago/Canada) (WINNER)

5. Best Achievement in Production Design

Redemption (Mozambique) (WINNER)

6. Best Achievement in Costume Design

Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)

7. Best Achievement in Make-Up

Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)

8. Best Achievement in Soundtrack

Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)

9. Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Knockout Blessing (Nigeria) (WINNER)

10. NFVCB Award For Best Nigerian Film

King of Boys (WINNER)

11. Best Documentary

Khartoum Offside (Sudan) (WINNER)

12. Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film in an African Language

Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)

13. Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film

A Tune of Kora (SENEGAL) (WINNER)

14. Best Achievement in Sound

Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)

15. Best Achievement in Cinematography

Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)

16. Best Achievement in Editing

Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)

17. Best Achievement in Screenplay

Redemption (Mozambique) (WINNER)

18. Best Animation

Choices – Nigeria (WINNER)

19. Best Young/Promising Actor

Cynthia Dankwa (Esi) BURIAL OF KOJO (WINNER)

20. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jarrid Geduld 9 (Abie) Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (WINNER)

21. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Adesua Etomi (Kemi) The King of Boys (WINNER)

22. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Marc Zinga ( )Mercy of the Jungle) (WINNER)

23. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sola Sobowale (Eniola) King of Boys (WINNER)

24. Best Director-First Feature Film

Blitz Bazawule – The Burial of Kojo (Ghana) (WINNER)

25. Best Director

Jahmil X. Qubeka – Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)

26. Best Film

Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)