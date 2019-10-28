Sola Sobowale, King Of Boys Wins At AMAA 2019 (See Full List Of Winners)

The 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.
AMAA 2019 kicked off with a red carpet at about 5PM at the Landmark Event Centre on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Actress and producer, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya and comedian, Funnybone served as the hosts of the 15th edition of the AMAAs.
Below are the winners of each category:
1. Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad
Julius Amedume – Rattlesnakes (WINNER)
2. Best Diaspora Short Film
Bail (UK) (WINNER)
3. Best Diaspora Documentary
My Friend Fela (Brazil) (WINNER)
4. Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Hero (Trinidad and Tobago/Canada) (WINNER)
5. Best Achievement in Production Design
Redemption (Mozambique) (WINNER)
6. Best Achievement in Costume Design
Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)
7. Best Achievement in Make-Up
Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)
8. Best Achievement in Soundtrack
Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)
9. Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Knockout Blessing (Nigeria) (WINNER)
10. NFVCB Award For Best Nigerian Film
King of Boys (WINNER)
11. Best Documentary
Khartoum Offside (Sudan) (WINNER)
12. Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film in an African Language
Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)
13. Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film
A Tune of Kora (SENEGAL) (WINNER)
14. Best Achievement in Sound
Mabata Bata (Mozambique) (WINNER)
15. Best Achievement in Cinematography
Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)
16. Best Achievement in Editing
Rafiki (Kenya) (WINNER)
17. Best Achievement in Screenplay
Redemption (Mozambique) (WINNER)
18. Best Animation
Choices – Nigeria (WINNER)
19. Best Young/Promising Actor
Cynthia Dankwa (Esi) BURIAL OF KOJO (WINNER)
20. Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jarrid Geduld 9 (Abie) Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (WINNER)
21. Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Adesua Etomi (Kemi) The King of Boys (WINNER)
22. Best Actor in a Leading Role
Marc Zinga ( )Mercy of the Jungle) (WINNER)
23. Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sola Sobowale (Eniola) King of Boys (WINNER)
24. Best Director-First Feature Film
Blitz Bazawule – The Burial of Kojo (Ghana) (WINNER)
25. Best Director
Jahmil X. Qubeka – Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa) (WINNER)
26. Best Film
Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda) (WINNER)