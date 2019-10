Nigerian film actress, screenwriter, director and producer, Sola Sobowale stepped out in style for the 2019 AMAA Awards.

The veteran actress won the Best Actress award for her role in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys.

Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ pulled eight nominations, including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

See pictures below: