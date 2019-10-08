Soldiers Indicted In Killing Of Policemen In Taraba To Be Punished

by Verity
Tukur Buratai
Chief Of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

A panel has recommended disciplinary measures for five officers of the army and the police who were involved in the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state.

The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force, on an undercover mission to arrest  Hamisu Wadume, a kidnap suspect, were shot dead by soldiers on August 6.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the military authorities to investigate the killing.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) set up a seven-man panel headed by I.T Olaiya, a rear admiral and with representatives from the army, navy, air force, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency to probe the incident.

Read Also: Enugu Police Nab Men Who Sell Dead, Decomposed Meat Buyers

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the panel named the indicted officers as Tijani Balarabe, a captain; Ibrahim Mohammed, a sergeant; Bartholomew Obanye, a corporal with the Ibi police division; Aondoona Iorbee, assistant superintendent of police, and Aliyu Dadje, an inspector.

The panel said the officers must be subjected to “necessary disciplinary measures”.

 

Tags from the story
Defence Headquarters, police, taraba state
0

You may also like

Nigerian Woman with stretch mark

Woman In Severe Pains After Failed Stretch Marks Removal Procedure (Video)

FG Moves To End Herdsmen, Farmers’ Clash

Army/Shiite Clash: 347 Corpses Buried In One Grave – Kaduna Govt

El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Shia Attackers

Accreditation Using Card Reader Will Take 20 Seconds Per Voter – INEC

Contractors On Lagos-Ibadan Road Project Facing Many Challenges – FG

Maku Counsels Gov. Al-Makura On Proposed N17bn Airport Project

Real Reason IPOB Leader Kanu Has Remained In Detention – FG Reveals

Community Bestows Chieftaincy Title On Oduah For Exploits In Aviation Ministry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *