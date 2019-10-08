Soldiers Indicted In Killing Of Policemen In Taraba To Be Punished

A panel has recommended disciplinary measures for five officers of the army and the police who were involved in the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state.

The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force, on an undercover mission to arrest Hamisu Wadume, a kidnap suspect, were shot dead by soldiers on August 6.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the military authorities to investigate the killing.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) set up a seven-man panel headed by I.T Olaiya, a rear admiral and with representatives from the army, navy, air force, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency to probe the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the panel named the indicted officers as Tijani Balarabe, a captain; Ibrahim Mohammed, a sergeant; Bartholomew Obanye, a corporal with the Ibi police division; Aondoona Iorbee, assistant superintendent of police, and Aliyu Dadje, an inspector.

The panel said the officers must be subjected to “necessary disciplinary measures”.