Soldiers Now Help Kidnappers In Nigeria: Senator Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, has accused soldiers of “helping kidnappers”, unlike in those days when they stopped them.

The lawmaker made the accusation while contributing on a motion on insecurity along Abuja-Lokoja road during senate plenary session on Wednesday.

According to him, the worsening cases of insecurity in parts of the country, goes to show that Nigeria is in a “very big and difficult situation.”

Abaribe said: “What else do we do asides getting up and making this presentation? As I stand before you, I do not know but I can only say what is that abnormal thing we will do?

“I know on this floor when I was on the other side, sometime in 2008, we raised a motion on Abia state and the president agreed and sent soldiers. They helped reduce the kidnapping.

Read Also: We Are Still Being Kidnapped, Igbos In Benue Cry Out

“But all of a sudden, we now see that some soldiers are helping kidnappers which we can’t even say let us handover to them. We are in a very big and difficult situation. We sympathise with the people killed.”

He noted further many of his colleagues have abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna road because of insecurity, adding: “This means we have yielded to the bandits. Some state governments have even gone to negotiate with the bandits.”