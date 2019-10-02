Soldiers Now Help Kidnappers In Nigeria: Senator Abaribe

by Valerie Oke

 

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe(Abia South) has emerged the Minority Leader of the Ninth Senate.
Senator Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, has accused soldiers of “helping kidnappers”, unlike in those days when they stopped them.

The lawmaker made the accusation while contributing on a motion on insecurity along Abuja-Lokoja road during senate plenary session on Wednesday.

According to him, the worsening cases of insecurity in parts of the country, goes to show that Nigeria is in a “very big and difficult situation.”

Abaribe said: “What else do we do asides getting up and making this presentation? As I stand before you, I do not know but I can only say what is that abnormal thing we will do?

“I know on this floor when I was on the other side, sometime in 2008, we raised a motion on Abia state and the president agreed and sent soldiers. They helped reduce the kidnapping.

Read Also: We Are Still Being Kidnapped, Igbos In Benue Cry Out

“But all of a sudden, we now see that some soldiers are helping kidnappers which we can’t even say let us handover to them. We are in a very big and difficult situation. We sympathise with the people killed.”

He noted further many of his colleagues have abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna road because of insecurity, adding: “This means we have yielded to the bandits. Some state governments have even gone to negotiate with the bandits.”

