Soldiers Rescue Students Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The remaining 4 out of the 10 students who were kidnapped by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway have been rescued by soldiers.

The students, who attend Government Day Secondary School at Gwagwada village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped by some unknown bandits on their way to school on October 10.

A report had it that soldiers had successfully rescued 6 of the kids when the bandits, but the latter were able to escape into the forest with the remaining our victims.

However, not long after, troops of Operation Thunder Strike, successfully rescued the 4 remaining victims who have now been reunited with their families.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations Officer of One Division in Kaduna State, Colonel Ezindu Idimah confirming that the children were rescued by troops of Operation Thunder Strike, said they’ve been handed over to their parents at Gurmi village.

“On Monday, October 14, at about 6 am, following a tip-off from a reliable source, troops raided the hideout of the bandits and successfully rescued the remaining 4 students without any injury,” Idimah said.

He added that the bandits ran into the bush with gunshot wounds while abandoning the students following a gun battle with the troops.