Some Actresses Say I Look Like Justin Timberlake – Uche Madugawu

Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to reveal that some Nollywood actresses says he looks like Justin Timberlake, and also some are trying to seduce his nipple.

The actor who has expressed his love for billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is shaking a lot of tables.

Also Read: “I Will Wash Your Pants Everyday’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy

The actor expressed that he prays for ten hours before going to work at any location to overcome temptation.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3mcLB-Hswu/?igshid=rdntcj6l7cgz