‘Some Girls Are Wicked’- Man Laments After Spending 100k Without Touching Nipples

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who is of the opinion that some girls are wicked simply because he spent a 100k on a lady who came to his place without touching nipples or cathing a kiss.

According to the man, all efforts to get at least a kiss from the lady proved abortive, despite making orders for food and using his toilet.

The man concluded by saying if he was a bad person he would have done otherwise.

