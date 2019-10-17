Some Nigerian Cannot Recite National Anthem: Lai Mohammed

by Valerie Oke
Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has said that there are Nigerians that cannot recite the national anthem.

The minister said this on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the “Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative”, a campaign for value-reorientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians.

The minister, who was represented by Samuel Soughul, a director in the ministry, it was right for every patriotic Nigerian to love everything that concerns the country.

He explained that “change begins with me” is not just a slogan but a “value-orientation campaign”.

“I think we are making progress. I won’t say all, there are few bad eggs in our society that are forming the clog in the wheel of our progress. Let’s start from basics,” he said.

“If you love your country, you must love anything that is associated with your country. You love your country and you love your countrymen, you love the paraphernalia of the state.

“The national anthem, some of us cannot read, cannot recite, cannot write. Is it the currency of the country, Naira, that we abuse? Is it the constitution that we do not obey its provisions? We have a lot to say but the future is still bright.

Read Also:  Terrorism: Security Gradually Returning To Troubled States: Lai Mohammed

“In 1976, there was a desire by Prof. Felicia Adewole to come up with a contract for citizens to sign with their country, Nigeria, and she made a draft which was proved right. That is what we have today as a national pledge.

“By following that pledge, we will not have turbulence around our homes, we will not need bullet-proof vehicles, we will be our brother’s keeper.

“Now, President Muhammadu Buhari, having viewed this with concerns launched a value-reorientation campaign ‘Change begins with me’. This campaign is not a slogan and it should not be associated with party slogan as such. It is a patriotic slogan and campaign – a value-reorientation campaign.

“What it means is that the change we want should start with us instead of pointing accusing fingers.”

Tags from the story
Lai Mohammed, National Anthem
0

You may also like

Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osinbajo pays visit to eight months old baby who was raped when she was six months old

FG should recruit indigenous language teachers – NUT

Blessing Okoro

Blessing Okoro Appreciates Bobrisky, Linda Ikeji, Kemi Olunloyo and Others For Suppport

“‘Small Girl Big God’ Is Another Name For Runs Girls; I Prefer Being Called A Bitch” – Nollywood Actress Ify Adibeli

Osinbajo will today swear in Walter Onnoghen as CJN

keke

Soldiers Shoot A Keke Rider For Talking Rudely[GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

Lagos $200m World Bank Loan: 6 Things About It You Should Know

MMM

MMM Global Crashes In Zimbabwe

Nnmadi Kanu: Court orders the forfeiture of N300m to FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *