Some Of Your Sons Have Stolen The Smell You Gave To Goats, Yvonne Okoro Writes ‘God’

by Amaka Odozi

Ghanaian actress, Chinyere Yvonne Okoro decided to break some tables after she penned what seemed like a message to God.

Kumawood star, Yvonne Okoro
The Kumawood shared the post via her Insta-stories which many wouldn’t be able to recover from after reading it.

Okoro wrote:

“Lord, the smell you gave to goats, some of your sons have stolen it…”

It didn’t end there as she added sad face and crying emojis expressing how difficult she was finding the smell.

It is obvious she encountered some men with pungent smell and couldn’t keep calm about it.

See the full post below:

