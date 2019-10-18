‘Something Good Is Coming’, BBNaija’s Mercy Tells Fans (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s winner Mercy has confirmed a relationship with fellow housemate Ike in a recent live Instagram video she had with a fan.
The winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem edition’ has also teased her fans that something good is coming out of her relationship with Ike.
The fan which she had the live Instagram with expressed her desires for thing to be like how it is for Bam Bam and Teddy A from the previous season.
Mercy who was excited went on to tell her that things are going great with her and Ike and fans should expect something good soon.
One of Mercy's fans told her she would want Mercy and Ike to be like BamTeddy, that Mercy and Ike are from Imo state and that she’s half that they’re same imo state, and Mercy should be respectful to Ike, then Mercy’s reply was “ I and Ike are good and together, infact don’t worry something good is coming” and We can't wait. #thenaijafame , #mercyeke ,#bbnaija