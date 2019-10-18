‘Something Good Is Coming’, BBNaija’s Mercy Tells Fans (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s winner Mercy has confirmed a relationship with fellow housemate Ike in a recent live Instagram video she had with a fan.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem edition’ has also teased her fans that something good is coming out of her relationship with Ike.

The fan which she had the live Instagram with expressed her desires for thing to be like how it is for Bam Bam and Teddy A from the previous season.

Mercy who was excited went on to tell her that things are going great with her and Ike and fans should expect something good soon.

Watch The Video Here: