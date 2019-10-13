South East Should Produce President In 2023: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has aired his opinion on the zoning issue concerning the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

According to the Yoruba Council of Elders, the next president of Nigeria should come from the South West.

Also Read: Buhari Wants Nigerians To Be Uneducated: Reno Omokri

Reacting to this statement, Reno expressed that based on zoning, the next president of Nigeria should come from the South East.

