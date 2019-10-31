Spending Hours Cook Is A Waste Of Valuable Time – Akin Alabi

by Temitope Alabi
Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

The founder of sporting bet company NairaBET Akin Alabi has taken to social media to share his thoughts on time and cooking.

According to Akin Alabi, anyone who spends hours cooking is merely wasting valuable time that could be used to do other important things.

Read Also: You Don’t Have Sense!!! Akin Alabi Blasts Man Who Criticised Late Governor’s Wife For Remarrying

The businessman-cum-politician tweeted:

“Except you are doing it as a business, spending hours cooking is a waste of valuable time.”

His tweet has sparked off online reactions as many believe he may be righ,t while others simply think he is wrong.

What do you think guys?

Tags from the story
Akin Alabi, nairabet
0

You may also like

TECNO SPARK PARTY 2 BRINGS SLIMCASE, SOLIDSTAR, DJ CONSEQUENCE AND DOTUN UNDER ‘ONE ROOF’

5 Facts about the Human Body you Didn’t Know

5 Signs That Poor Communication Is Killing Your Relationship

3 Reasons Men Cheat: Beneath the Male Veil

3 Reasons Men Cheat: Beneath the Male Veil

Interesting!!! 16 Smart Responses To Give Your Parents When They Ask Why You Aren’t Married

8 Signs She’s THE ONE (Don’t Screw It Up!)

Find Out How to Keep Clean Without Using Water

How to Deal with a Highly Sensitive Partner

Lil Wayne Blames Lawsuit Loss On Judge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *