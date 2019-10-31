Spending Hours Cook Is A Waste Of Valuable Time – Akin Alabi

The founder of sporting bet company NairaBET Akin Alabi has taken to social media to share his thoughts on time and cooking.

According to Akin Alabi, anyone who spends hours cooking is merely wasting valuable time that could be used to do other important things.

The businessman-cum-politician tweeted:

“Except you are doing it as a business, spending hours cooking is a waste of valuable time.”

His tweet has sparked off online reactions as many believe he may be righ,t while others simply think he is wrong.

What do you think guys?