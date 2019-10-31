Spending Hours Cooking Is A Waste Of Valuable Time Except You Are Doing For Business: Akin Alabi

Oloye Akin Alabi, member representing Ona-Ara federal constituency in the lower chambers of the National Assembly, has opined that spending hours cooking is a waste of valuable time except the person is doing it as a business.

The federal lawmaker who is an acute businessman and owner of Nairabet betting company made this known via his Twitter handle.

He wrote:

“Except you are doing it as a business, spending hours cooking is a waste of valuable time.”