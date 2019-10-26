SPOTLIGHT: Background, Career, Life Of Music Entertainer, Peruzzi

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has gradually making his mark on the Nigerian music industry and we are totally following up on the journey.

The singer is currently signed to DMW record label owned by popular singer, David Adeleke aka Davido.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner got his first studio shot in 2007 and hasn’t looked back ever since.

The DMW artist was born on December 5th, 1990 and attended Lerato Primary School, Egbeda, Command Secondary School, Ikeja and graduated in (2007).

Peruzzi shortly after his secondary school gain admission to study Medicine and Surgery at Odessa State Medical University, Ukraine.

The singer who got admission to study medicine soon after dropped out to focus on his music career, was introduced to the music scene with his single ‘For Your Pocket’.

The singer’s hit song ‘Amaka’, wherein he featured superstar singer, Innocent Idibia aka Tubaba is one project that drew attention to his work, and shot him quickly to fame.

He revealed that Amaka was another song that changed his life, money-wise, because it brought him shows. Speaking on how the collaboration happened he said, “I was in Larry Gaaga’s (music businessman) place and then we were vibing. I wrote everything in the major part of the song and 2Baba came and added his legendary flavour to it.”

Then came his 2018 single Majesty, off his Heartwork EP featured 2018 Big Brother Naija runner up Cee-c.

Interestingly, Peruzzi has endured backlash from critics who say he’s an expert at collaboration and never does his own song by himself.

On how his love for music began he said, “I was born into a family where everybody sings. I have two sisters. My dad bought me a piano when I was seven years old. At that time, I had to learn how to play even though it was rubbish,” he said jokingly.

“I remember the first song I ever learnt how to play was ‘this is the day that the Lord has made’. So every morning devotion they must sing ‘this is that day’. I mean like that’s the first song I sing like ten times before we end the praise session.”

He then proceeded to join the choir as his dad is a deacon and an engineer while his mum was a deaconess and a doctor.

While studying as a medical student, he said he didn’t do anything music his first year because it was new to him and he needed to be serious.

However, a chance to sing in his second year at a Valentine party exposed him and before he knew it they started paying him to come perform at shows then in school. But he hadn’t enough songs and was battling trying to shuffle his music and study at the same time. So whenever he got the time he would go to studio and write songs. “Once I’m in the studio I’m ready to sing we record that day because I may not have time again,” Peruzzi explains.

“So I go to studio and then I would record all the songs I have rehearsed and stuff. So I was doing it like that till my third to fourth year. After my fifth year, I had issues with my passport; somebody stole my passport. As at that time, I was already tired because I was seeing things happening in Nigeria music industry and I knew I could do better.”

He then found his way back to Nigeria, abandoning his medical study, not without pressure from family members to go back to school.

On meeting Davido, he said, . . . “Then three years later, I met this guy so the first song we dropped was For Your Pocket’. Then we now came back to Lagos. . . I just slept one evening like that; I was tired then I woke up, checked my phone I just saw messages from people hitting me up to go check Davido’s Instagram handle.

“I did; the first thing I saw was ‘Davido official liked your video’, that’s ‘For Your Pocket’ video on Instagram. I just checked the page again to be sure because I just woke up I now saw that verification badge. . . The next day, the same thing, I slept again, in the evening woke up ‘go and check Davido’s messages’ because I was following him then. I just checked he was playing the song he wrote my name there. ‘Eh that one like guy…I don’t blow that was it.’ But still, after that, I didn’t know what to do.”

He later met Davido through Chioma, who happens to be Peruzzi’s distant cousin.

“To cut the long story short, we did ‘For Your Pocket’ remix and dropped it. So one time like that I went to Ekiti and I was coming home; he (Davido) just called me. Then he was like ‘omo come house o!’ I said ‘ah where I’m staying is very far o!’ And I was really tired. He now said ‘eh no wahala you can come tomorrow. But I have recorded ‘FIA’ (a song Peruzzi wrote. That song would then turn out one of the best songs from Davido).

‘Omo I just told the Uber guy about-turn lets go.’ And he played it. And it was too perfect like it was his story . . . so it really sounded perfect and that was what changed my life. Many people think it was For Your Pocket that actually changed my life, but no it’s that song, that particular song that changed my life.”