SPOTLIGHT: Quick Facts About Rema, Nigeria’s Fastest Rising Singer

Rema, Mavin Record’s youngest and latest talent, and a self-styled ‘baby dragon,’ is on to big things and we are here for this journey.

The Bad Commando, crooner which is his latest work, had taken the Nigerian music scene by storm and building a very strong fan base just like our favourite Starboy, Ayodeji Balogun professionally known as Wizkid.

Rema earned himself a special spot after his first release, the eponymous Rema EP, which has hit songs like “Dumebi,” “Corny,” and “Iron Man.”

We can’t forget in hurry, how hyped everyone was, when former U.S President Barack Obama revealed that ‘Iron Man‘ was part of his 2019 Summer playlist — even Don Jazzy couldn’t keep calm.

The 19-year-old budding star from Benin city, Nigeria reveals that the pure emotion he displays in his songwriting, is the result of “passion, love and heartbreak.”

In a recent interview with OkayAfrica.com, his inspiration is “spiritual, from God and led by the prophecy I’m called to fulfill. I didn’t plan to create an EP for any particular purpose.”

“These songs were recorded at different times beginning from 2018. Every song has its purpose, combined it creates a force the universe will reckon with. But in every creation I tend to create sounds that are beyond the regular, taking the youths to a new level. Showing them a fresh vision, showing them a new world, ”he added.

Ace producer, Michael Collins Ajireh also known as Don Jazzy, has received several accolades from discovering Rema and we hope to see grow bigger into a brand that Nigeria and Africa would be proud of.