SPOTLIGHT: Quick Facts About Your Favourite Rapper, ‘Vector Tha Viper’

The spotlight is definitely on one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector, for obvious reasons.

The Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and philosopher has got social media talking with his response, ‘Judas the Rat’, to colleague M.I Abaga’s diss reply “The Viper”.

For many rap fans in Nigeria, Vector is one rapper that has stayed consistent in the game over the years. However, a lot of people may not know a thing or two about ‘Lanre’.

Vector released three studio albums, including State of Surprise and The Second Coming in 2012.

Before the release of the second studio album, he released a mixtape titled Bar Racks.

And in December 2016, Vector dropped “Lafiaji”, followed with a mixtape in October 2018, “The Rap Dialogue” to keep the spirit of Nigerian hip-hop alive.

Born on October 4th, 1984, the Ogun State indigene attended Command children school, Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Government College Victoria Island & Saint Gregory’s College.

Vector the Viper never shies away from putting African Hip hop on the world map.

Interesting to note is that he was the voice behind the Sprite commercial that has aired on most radio stations across Nigeria since 2009.

With several awards in the bag, Vector started in 1999, when he formed a duo called Badder Boiz, who wrote their songs and in the same year went on to start performing at showcases as a trio.

The group which consisted of Vector, Krystal & Blaze, recorded their first demo in 1999, and attended talent showcases and other events but went their separate ways in the year 2004 when Krystal left due to irreconcilable differences.

The rapper is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy.

Upon launching his professional music career, he released his first official single “Kilode” for the album State of Surprise in February 2010.

In January 2015, he spawned a rap single titled “King Kong”, which became one of his biggest projects.

He later did a remix for the song and featured Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, and Uzi in one and featured Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in the other one.

Some awards in the bag

The Headies 2015 [19] – Best Rap Single

The Headies 2015 [19] – Lyricist On The Roll

Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA) 2012 – Best Afro Hip-Hop Video

The Headies 2012 – Lyricist On The Roll

The Headies 2012 – Best Rap Single

Nigeria Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2012 – Best Rap Act

DYNAMIX Youth Awards 2012 – Recognition Award

Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA) 2011- Best Mainstream Hip-Hop Video

Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2011- Most Promising Act To Watch

The Headies 2011 – Lyricist On The Roll

DYNAMIX Youth Awards 2011 – Best New Act