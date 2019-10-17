Staff Of Wesley Guild Hospital Mock Redeployment Of Fetish Boss

In a photo that was shared on the Internet, the staff of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, Osun State are celebrating the redeployment of their boss with a hilarious banner they made.

The photo which clearly expresses their joy was made available for the whole world to see why they were happy their boss was leaving.

READ ALSO – Malnourished Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos (Video)

The banner they made expressed their happiness as they also described what they thought of their boss: “lair, mischievous, highhanded, arrogant, power-drunk, disrespectful, disregarding, fetish, witch and many more.

See The Post Here: