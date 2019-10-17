Staff Of Wesley Guild Hospital Mock Redeployment Of Fetish Boss

by Michael

In a photo that was shared on the Internet, the staff of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, Osun State are celebrating the redeployment of their boss with a hilarious banner they made.

The photo which clearly expresses their joy was made available for the whole world to see why they were happy their boss was leaving.

The banner they made expressed their happiness as they also described what they thought of their boss: “lair, mischievous, highhanded, arrogant, power-drunk, disrespectful, disregarding, fetish,  witch and many more.

See The Post Here:

Staffs Of Wesley Guild Hospital Mock Redeployment Of Boss (Photo)
