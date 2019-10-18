Star, Wannabe Strips Naked In Audition For New MTV Base Reality Show (Video)

A Nigerian man has been captured going extreme in his audition for the upcoming reality TV show by MTV Base, ‘The People’s Hero’

The man who seemed to be acting a frustrating scene on stage got the whole judge irritated when he stripped completely naked.

The show which will be aired on Africa Music Channel, MTV Base is in search for ‘Nigeria’s Next Hero’

Following the man’s unexpected audition for 7 million Naira, the judges who expressed their disgust asked him to stop.

See The Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: