Starboyfest: Naira Marley Performs; Introduces New ‘Legwork’ (VIDEO)

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Nairamarley was the cynosure of all eyes at the Starboy festival which held at O2 Arena, London, on Saturday, 19th October.

The singer didn’t disappoint as he used the opportunity to introduce a new ‘legwork’ dance step which has got people reacting on social media.

The singer shortly after the show also took to his Twitter handle to mock the headies awards by sharing that his legwork dance is bigger than the award show.

Read Also: You All Are Owing Me, I Went To Prison Because Of You All; Nairamarley Tells Yahoo boys

The singer and other big acts were conspicuously missing at the headies awards which held on Saturday.

Watch the video below;

Naira Marley's price just went up with this 😂😂 This guy dey dance oo 🔥🔥#starboyfest pic.twitter.com/fJfqDGDxFC — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) October 20, 2019



What he tweeted below: