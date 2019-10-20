Starboyfest: Naira Marley Performs; Introduces New ‘Legwork’ (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Nairamarley was the cynosure of all eyes at the Starboy festival which held at O2 Arena, London, on Saturday, 19th October.

The singer didn’t disappoint as he used the opportunity to introduce a new ‘legwork’ dance step which has got people reacting on social media.

The singer shortly after the show also took to his Twitter handle to mock the headies awards by sharing that his legwork dance is bigger than the award show.

The singer and other big acts were conspicuously missing at the headies awards which held on Saturday.

Watch the video below;


What he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
nairamarley, Starboy fest, wizkid
