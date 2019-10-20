Starboyfest: Wizkid, Burna Boy Perform Together At O2 Arena (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid once again shut down the O2 arena in London on Saturday, 19th October, thus becoming the only African to achieve the feat twice.

The ‘fever’ crooner shut down the venue with the aid of several other Nigerian acts such as Burna Boy, Mayorkun and so on.

In one of his scintillating performances of the night, the singer beckoned on fellow singer, Burna Boy, to join him on stage and the duo rendered the latter’s ‘Fe’ much to the admiration of the fans.

Watch the video below: