State Governors Are Forming Secret Security Outfits: Gani Adams

OPC leader and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has cried out over the alleged secret recruitment of private individuals to form state security outfits.

Gani Adams called out some governors of the Southwestern states, saying they putting the lives and properties of many in danger.

The OPC leader added that some governors are training their personal aides as special forces.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday, Adams said;

“Do you know that some South-West governors are recruiting their political errand boys for security purposes without consulting me or the OPC anymore? And when the issue of security threats comes, they will remember to call the Aare Ona Kakanfo to come and intervene.

I’m not getting a salary from the government, but I’ve been using my money to run this position and our money for this organization. When a government politicizes security, it’s doomed to fail. It’s a signal to Nigeria. If there’s any security problem in the area, they should not hold me or the IG responsible.

The IG has done his part by partnering the organisation with antecedents. But some of our governors want to politicize security issues. It’s uncalled-for and it’s unacceptable,” he said.