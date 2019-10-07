‘Stay Away From Drugs’ – Daddy Showkey Tells Young People (Video)

Nigerian singer and entertainer Daddy Showkey has taken to the Internet to warn young Nigerians about the dangers of consuming narcotics.

The popular ‘Galala’ crooner stated this on his Instagram page where he pleaded with young people to stay away from drugs.

Placing value on health, he explained the dangers of doing drugs and expressed how important it is to value one’s health.

Watch The Video Here: