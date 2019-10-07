‘Stay Away From Drugs’ – Daddy Showkey Tells Young People (Video)

by Michael
Daddy Showkey
Nigerian Singer and Entertainer – Daddy Showkey

Nigerian singer and entertainer Daddy Showkey has taken to the Internet to warn young Nigerians about the dangers of consuming narcotics.

The popular ‘Galala’ crooner stated this on his Instagram page where he pleaded with young people to stay away from drugs.

READ ALSO: ‘Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head’ – Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeals To EFCC To Free Naira Marley

Placing value on health, he explained the dangers of doing drugs and expressed how important it is to value one’s health.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
daddy showkey
0

