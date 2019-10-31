Stazz Awards: Mercy Bags Most Industrious Celebrity Of The Year

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, winning season is definitely not over as she has bagged another individual award(most industrious celebrity of the year) courtesy of Stazz, ahead of her arch-rival, Tacha.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the reality TV star went on to thank her teeming fans for voting for her in their numbers.

Read Also: Mercy Shows Off Interior Of Her New House (VIDEO)

She is said to have won the award ahead of Tacha, Ghanaian Shatta Bandle, and 25 other contestants.

She wrote: