Stazz Awards: Mercy Bags Most Industrious Celebrity Of The Year

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha and Mercy
Big Brother Naija’s Tacha and Mercy

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, winning season is definitely not over as she has bagged another individual award(most industrious celebrity of the year) courtesy of Stazz, ahead of her arch-rival, Tacha.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the reality TV star went on to thank her teeming fans for voting for her in their numbers.

Read Also: Mercy Shows Off Interior Of Her New House (VIDEO)

She is said to have won the award ahead of Tacha, Ghanaian Shatta Bandle, and 25 other contestants.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Nnamdi Kanu dares President Muhammadu Buhari ( Read full story )

Delta LG election: Observers all for the cancellation of election

Herders/farmers clash

Fulani-Farmers Crisis And The End Of Hypocrisy, By Okanga Agila

Photos: Looted home of Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Ike-Ekweremadu attacked by IPOB members

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Reacts To Attack On Ekweremadu

Tunde Ednut

Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Raping, Impregnating Her

Pope Francis meets with Germany President

MMM

CBN Warns Against Depositing Money in ‘MMM Nigeria’

Adams Oshiomhole

‘Nigerians will have swollen pockets if money diverted under GEJ is distributed’ – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *